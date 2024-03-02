SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM KU'S 82-74 LOSS AT BAYLOR

-- Maybe more of an observation, but I can't remember a player like Dajuan Harris playing through so much contact and getting very few, if any, calls. If my eyes are bad, let me know, but I think the same thing can be said about Hunter Dickinson the last three or four weeks. On a number of occasions, a foul on one end hasn't been a foul on the other. Really, I'm not complaining or calling out the refs, but rather making an observation.



-- Kansas shot well from the field, 32-of-58 (55.2%), but converted just 4-of-13 (30.8%) shots from behind the arc and attempted just eight free-throws (made six). Baylor, on the other hand, shot 55.6 percent from the field, 7-of-17 (41.2%) from behind the arc, and 15-of-20 (75.0%) from the free-throw line. You can look at this a number of ways. KU's inability to hit threes and get to the free-throw line or KU's inability to defend the three and get to the free-throw line.



-- Kansas also lost the battle on the glass, 31-23, dished out 18 assists, and committed just eight turnovers. Baylor, after committing 21 turnovers in the first meeting, turned the ball over just 11 times today.



-- Kevin McCullar, Jr., made his return to the court today and tallied 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field in 31 minutes of action. He was 0-of-5 from behind the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He hits a couple of those shots, the outcome of this game might be different. Listen, I'm not placing the blame on McCullar, Jr., because he made some big plays. but if a couple of those shots fall, the outcome might be different.



-- Big man Hunter Dickinson also scored 20 points against Baylor. He was 9-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from being the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down six rebounds and blocked four shots. Again, as I mentioned above, there are times when HD plays through contact a no-foul is called, but on a similar play by the other team, the whistles can't be blown fast enough. Just don't understand how some of these games are being called.



-- Dajuan Harris is the only other player that scored in double-figures for Kansas. In 38 minutes of action, Harris scored 12 points, dished out nine assists, committed two turnovers, and was credited with three steals. I love that Harris is more aggressive in getting to the basket, but there were times today when he was wide-open from behind the arc and failed to shoot the ball. I know many of you feel the same, but Harris simply needs to be more aggressive when looking for his shot.



-- Johnny Furphy tallied six points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field, 1-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, and 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. KJ Adams, Jr., finished with six points and one rebound, while Elmarko Jackson scored eight points off the bench. Parker Braun, in two minutes, scored two points off the bench, which gave Kansas 10 points off the bench against the Bears.



-- We've all seen this team enough to know where things stand. Kansas will close out the regular season at home against Kansas State and then at Houston before heading to KC for the Big 12 Tournament. There isn't a switch that the Jayhawks can automatically flip to get this thing turned around. KU's inability to hit threes is a problem. KU's ability to get to the free-throw line is a problem. And when they get to the free-throw line, can they convert? KU's inability to score off the bounce or create or hit a big shot when necessary has been a problem.



I'm not bagging on this team and I'm certainly not counting them out. You can never count out a Bill Self coached team. However, moving forward, I think matchups and finding ways to hit some shots from behind the arc will be key. Basically, Kansas is going to need some luck and Kansas is going to need the ball to bounce its way. We all know that this team has talent, but things just haven't come together as most expected by now.



-- The thing that Kansas MUST do now is come home and take care of business against Kansas State and be as prepared as possible to face Houston on March 9.