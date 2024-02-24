JK
Hall of Fame
Juju Marks has not gone on the record much to talk about his recruiting, but recently dropped his top schools. The Jayhawks were the first school listed and they have received more visits than any program.
Marks has been to KU for several unofficial visits and his most recent was a Junior Day event for the Houston basketball game.
"I liked how the coaches took the time to speak with me and my dad personally," Marks said. "And Allen Fieldhouse is always a special place to be at."
Marks said he spent a lot of time around Scott Fuchs, who since left for the NFL to coach with the Tennessee Titans.
"I was around Coach Leipold and Coach Fuchs and it was great talking to them," said. "I did get a chance to meet Coach Grimes."
There are several college coaches who visited St. Thomas Aquinas in December and January. The good news for the Jayhawks to this point is Marks has been to Lawrence more than any other program.
"I haven't been on any others besides Kansas and I don't have any planned yet," he said.
