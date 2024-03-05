ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Small group of recruits expected for basketball game

There is a group of recruits expected in for the KSU basketball game tonight. The staff is no longer doing official junior days but will have recruits have up at different times when they can make it.

Tonight there is a good group expected in attendance. It isn't a big group, but there are some legit prospects who will be there.

JuJu Marks, the OL from St. Thomas Aquinas will make his way back to Lawrence. He has visited KU more than any school. He recently announced KU is among group of schools.

I wrote this weekend about Dawson Merritt from the Blue Valley. He said he plans to attend tonight.

The KU staff is staying in the game with Bryson Hayes, who will likely come down to KSU, Nebraska and KU. Hayes confirmed to me he plans to visit.

Isaiah Mozee, is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation. He told me yesterday he will be at the event.

Andrew Babalola was planning to attend but with BVNW going to state in basketball he won't be able to attend.

There will be two 2026 prospects on hand. Johnmichael Fountain, a talented LB from Wichita Northwest, will be there. He holds offers from KU, KSU, Iowa State, and Nebraska. Jack Utz told me over the weekend he is looking forward to getting back around the coaching staff.
 
