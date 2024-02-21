Two Big Men Remain Interested In Kansas

Derik Queen, the 6-foot-10, 245-pound center from Montverde (FL) Academy, and Khaman Maluach the 7-foot-2, 235-pound center out of NBA Academy Africa are two big men from the class of 2024 that have a high amount of interest in Kansas. Maluach recently took an official visit to Kansas (2/10), while Queen, a five-star propsect, took an official visit to Kansas back on 9/1/23. While Queen has completed all of his visits, Maluach has visited Kansas, Kentucky, and Duke. From what I've been told, the plan is to visit the G-League Ignite and UCLA before reaching a final decision.



While both Queen and Maluach, who I'm told had an amazing visit to Kansas, are both interested in Kansas, I just don't see anything happening with either. From what I've gathered, both could decide in the near future, and I don't expect Hunter Dickinson to make a decision before Queen and Maluach decide. Still, with that being said, I'm of the opinion that Dickinson will return for a second year at Kansas. There was some chatter around the time he transferred to Kansas that a two year agreement was put in place when Dickinson decided on Kansas. I've got no idea if that's true or not, but I believe that Dickinson will likely return for another year.



Also, Kansas has Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound center from Kokomo (IN) High School coming in this summer. Bidunga is the No. 6 ranked player in the class and No. 1 ranked. The elite big man is having an absolutely amazing season and he's going to play a role next season.



With Dickinson and Bidunga in the fold, I'd be shocked if another big man committed to Kansas. Dickinson and Bidunga are going to play a ton of minutes and there won't be many left to go another for another talented big man.