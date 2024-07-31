FIVE-STAR GUARD DARRYN PETERSON DOWN TO 8; A FEW THOUGHTS

Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5,1 195-pound guard from Huntington (WV) Prep is officially down to Kansas, Washington, ASU, Louisville, Ohio State, Kansas State, USC, and Kentucky. Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, recently spent a weekend in Lawrence for a visit. Before and after the visit, I spoke to Darryl Peterson, the father of Darryn Paterson and, after listening Mr. Peterson talk about Kansas. I immediately thought that, if KU wasn't the leader, the Jayhawks were right at the top of his list.Here's the post from June 17.Here's what I posted after the family left Lawrence following the visit.If Kansas doesn't actually lead for Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks are right at the top of his list. Kansas, without question, is in position to land the No. 1 ranked shooting guard in the 2025 class.