FIVE-STAR GUARD DARRYN PETERSON DOWN TO 8; A FEW THOUGHTS

shay
Senior Writer
Staff
-
May 29, 2001
-
- 102,971
-
- 41,209
-
- 0
-
- 47
Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5,1 195-pound guard from Huntington (WV) Prep is officially down to Kansas, Washington, ASU, Louisville, Ohio State, Kansas State, USC, and Kentucky. Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, recently spent a weekend in Lawrence for a visit. Before and after the visit, I spoke to Darryl Peterson, the father of Darryn Paterson and, after listening Mr. Peterson talk about Kansas. I immediately thought that, if KU wasn't the leader, the Jayhawks were right at the top of his list.
Here's the post from June 17.
Dad told that visit to Kansas is set for June 23. He said that coach Self recently came to a game and he had never seen his son so excited to see a head coach in attendance. Mr. Peterson said Coach is a legend and one of the best to ever do it.
He also said that Coach Self doesn’t just see his son as shooting guard. Said he’s willing to put the ball in his hand as a youngster and let him run. He also added the longevity and the fact that Coach Self has been at Kansas so long is very important.
Mr. Peterson said he played Akron, but only made it to the NIT. He said his son is absolutely committed to playing college basketball and wants to play in March madness.
He absolutely couldn’t say enough kind things about Kansas and Coach Self.
Here's what I posted after the family left Lawrence following the visit.
Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Huntington (WV) Prep High has wrapped up his official visit to Kansas. Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, arrived for his visit on the 23rd and, from what I understand, finished up his visit today. I know there will be a lot of questions moving forward about Peterson, the No. 1 ranked shooting guard in the class, and some of those questions I simply won't be able to answer at this time.
However, heading into the visit, I felt very good about where Kansas stood with Peterson, a five-star prospect. I had a nice conversation with his father a few days before the official visit was set to take place, and he had nothing but amazing things to say about Kansas. Now, following his official visit to Kansas, there's no doubt in my mind that Kansas will be involved until a final decision is made. Here is the very latest from Darryl Peterson, the father of Darryn Peterson, following the official visit to Kansas.
"The visit went incredible," said Darryn Peterson. "Coach Self and his staff did an amazing job of laying out the plan they have for Darryn as far development and role he will play on the team as well as opportunities that are going to a place with such a rich basketball history like Kansas could afford a kid like Darryn. Very exciting
"What stood out the most to Darryn is when Coach Self said ask the hard questions and a question that came from most competitors is why would a guard like Darryn go to a big man driven school like Kansas and Self was prepared, had all stats going back to 2016 of all averages and accolades of players just to prove the facts that he’s had a ton of success with guards and Darryn could have even more at a place like Kansas," he added.
While Peterson didn't commit to Kansas on his visit and plans to take additional visits before reaching a final decision, I'm not sure Coach Self and his staff could have done a better job hosting one of the truly elite players in the 2025 class. Kansas was a major player before Peterson arrived on campus and did an amazing job from start to finish. Right, I really love where Kansas stands with Peterson, but he still plans to take some additional visits before reaching a final decision.
Also, I know that some of you might also be curious about Darius Acuff, Jr. There was some talk last week that he might make a decision in the near future and Kansas would be the pick. There's also been some talk that Arkansas has emerged as the team to beat. I reached out to Darius Acuff, Sr., late last week and he made it clear that a decision wasn't coming in the immediate future. I've seen a few guys report that Kansas will be the pick, while a few others believe Arkansas will win out. I talked to somebody close to the situation who told me nobody knows for sure what Darius Acuff, Jr., will ultimately do or when he'll reach a final decision.
If Kansas doesn't actually lead for Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks are right at the top of his list. Kansas, without question, is in position to land the No. 1 ranked shooting guard in the 2025 class.
From what I've been told, this is clearly a Kansas/Arkansas battle, at least that's what most believe. However, anything beyond on, from what I've gathered, is purely speculation.
