The scrimmages are close to being wrapped up for the fall with the team holding one on Monday. This was a scrimmage mixed in with practice, so it wasn’t like an entire practice dedicated to a scrimmage.



We all know the Jayhawks have a talented backfield. So, who was the running back wo stood out? Not Devin Neal. Not Daniel Hishaw. Not Harry Stewart.



EDIT: It was Micah Johnson from Goddard a freshman who had two touchdown runs.



I am hearing the race is starting to tighten. I have heard Bryce Foster is starting to make his move and learning the system. It sounds like Bumgardner has been getting more snaps with the 1’s and now those are starting to even out.



There is still a long way to go and I’m not saying Foster is a lock, but from what I am picking up, he is starting to settle in.



Also, from what I can tell, the shifting of tackles between Logan Brown and Bryce Cabeldue is not because they felt it looked bad and needed to make a change. One person said, “that is what fall camp is for.”



Coaches are moving players around to see what they look like. You’d better get the movement going in fall camp before the season starts. And that’s what they are doing. I don’t know if a permanent change will be made but I get the sense there is a case where Cabeldue looks good at LT and Brown at RT. They have also moved Calvin Clements around and James Livingston has played tackle and guard.



I don’t have any reason for alarm. This is the preseason, and they are trying to get their best combination down.



Have heard the place-kicking race has tightened but I am still giving the slightest edge to Weinrich. Owen Piepergerdes looked good, and the surprise has been Tabor Allen showing consistency. That’s great news to hear three kickers are pushing each other.