Fall camp is over and the team got in three scrimmages, with the final one happening yesterday.



I have been able to gather some info in that it was a fairly even day on both sides of the ball. The first scrimmage of fall camp the offense clearly won the battle. But the next two were more even sided with the defense showing improvement.



I am going to start off with special teams and ready to predict my starters. At place-kicker I think the competition has been good and pushed them to elevate their game. The battles started one day one, but I am making the call the starting job will be won by Seth Keller.



I think Charlie Weinrich is giving a strong push after transferring from Nebraska, but hearing Keller has been consistent. I also heard good things about Tabor Allen making some long field goals. He has the strongest leg among the group.



At punter the spot will go to Damon Greaves.



Also, something to point out the experience at long snapper. Luke Hosford should win the job at snapper. He was starting snapper in 2021 and 2022 until an injury took sidelined him last year. That gave Emory Duggar a chance to take over where he had 27 punt snaps and 39 field goal/extra point snaps. Having two players with snapping experience is a nice luxury.



Hearing the punt return competition will continue through next week with the majority of the duty going to Quentin Skinner, Luke Grimm, OJ Burroughs, Hunter Luke, and Reece Thomas.



I have not heard a lot about kick return but do know Kenny Logan is getting a lot of reps there.



In the last week, Logan Brown has made strides on the offensive line. That would be big for him to develop into a reliable back-up at tackle and continue that progress into 2024 when he will be the lead candidate to start.



I said early on JB Brown was showing some good things and that continues to happen. With Berryhill still limited that could push Brown into a starting role. I said a couple weeks into camp keep an eye on that position as Brown was showing good things in camp.



And I have a new position battle alert to bring up. Keep a close eye on DJ Withers at defensive tackle. I have heard he is quietly putting together one of the better fall camps among defensive players and could be pushing Tommy Dunn at the starting spot. He has worked hard in the weight room and added strength and tipping the scales at 300 pounds. He’s athletic and some of that shows on film when he arrived as a defensive end.



The players are off today and will get ready to start school on Monday. This week they will get back in the routine of what the season will look like every game week.