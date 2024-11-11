I have watched BYU as much or more than any team in the Big 12 this year. They are a fun team to watch.



I would say their biggest strength is the effort and downhill style they play at. They are aggressive on both sides of the ball and they are more of a north-south team in my opinion.



On offense, they remind me a lot of what KU does. I don't think they are as explosive as KU is, but they make you defend everything. It all starts with their quarterback Jake Retzlaff who is a gamer. He's fun to watch. If there was a Big 12 QB I would compare him to, it would be Jalon Daniels. He doesn't have the arm strength of Daniels and doesn't have the speed. But he gets the job done throwing and running.



BYU will mix in option and Retzlaff will take off running at any time. They use a lot of motion and do many of the things KU uses to keep defenses off balance and multiple. They make you defend the whole field. They use play-action and a lot of misdirection plays. Retzlaff is their highest rated player at 83.8 by PFF on offense.



They have the second ranked scoring offense in the league but only the 9th by yardage. Their RB are solid but not as good as Neal and Hishaw. They are averaging 163 yards on the ground but don't have any player in the top 25 among the Big 12. LJ Martin missed some time with injury and he's their best RB but they use #7 who is like a heat seeking missile with his running. He's shorter but well built.



The OL is solid but something to keep an eye on... they lost two key players in the Utah game. Austin Leausa (G) and Brayden Keim (T) left and did not come back in the game. They have a little over 1000 snaps between them. The WR are solid with Darius Lassiter (brother of former KU WRs) and Chase Roberts, more of a possession receiver.



Defensively they love to bring the pressure and let their linebackers roam the field. Their LB stand out when watching them.



Isaiah Glasker- (77.3)

Harrison Taggart- (75.6)

Jack Kelly- (68.6)



Those LB are active and score well by PFF grades.



I don't think BYU is as strong in the middle of the defense. I like Tyler Batty at DE, but in the games I have watched I thought he was more active last year. Another injury to watch is Marque Collins one of their top corners. He went out against Utah and didn't go back in.



Watching the defense they mix it up and will blitz. They are aggressive and try not to let offenses get comfortable. Last year I thought they were disciplined and well-schooled. They played the option with Daniels well and if you remember they were beating KU at half in Lawrence 17-14. Kenny Logan changed the game with a pick six.



BYU's last home game was October 18th and it will be close to a month since their last appearance in Provo. Their crowd will be rocking. They have one of the best atmospheres in the league. The one common denominator I see every time I watch BYU is their effort. They always look to be playing at max effort level. I think this going to be a close game. Not ready to make any prediction but the Jayhawks will be going into a tough place to play in a time zone change with the 9:15 CST kickoff.