Former five-star offensive lineman and Texas A&M transfer Bryce Foster took a visit to KU over the weekend.
Foster, who has kept his recruiting private, said the visit turned out better than he thought it would. A lot of that feeling stemmed from the meeting the offensive linemen on the team.
"I actually had a great time," Foster said. "Better time than I thought i was going to have. The group of guys on the OL is a hell of a group."
Lawrence native Calvin Clements was Foster's host on the visit. Foster talked more about the group of linemen and the environment he saw from the program.
"It is a room full of just great dudes," he said. "And the staff is about winning and creating a positive atmosphere and environment, which is something I'm looking for."
Foster started 24 games for Texas A&M and was named a Freshman All-American in 2021. He is one of the top available players left in the transfer portal. He has taken official visits to KU and USC. Foster did not talk about his upcoming visit plans, but the word is he's expected to visit Oregon this week.
One source said he also met with Doug Reynolds, the throws coach from the track team. Foster also throws the shot put for Texas A&M and plans to do that in the future.
