A lot to like about this team early on in the season

I know that it's very, very early in the season, but I believe that there is going to be a lot to like about this current Kansas team. The Jayhawks did exactly what they were supposed to do against Howard on Monday night. In opening up the regular season in convincing fashion against Howard, 87-57, a few individual performances stood out.





— It was great to see Hunter Dickinson back out on the court for Kansas on Monday night. With a big game against North Carolina looming on Friday night, I was hoping he’d be able to get on the court against Howard and have some success. In 21 minutes of action, Dickinson scored 16 points, pulled down six rebounds, and was credited with three steals and two blocks in 21 minutes of action. In scoring 16 points, Dickinson was 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from behind the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.



If Kansas hopes to have the type of season it's capable of having, Dickinson will have to be at his very best. He’ll face a tough test against North Carolina on Friday night.







— I just love everything about David Coit in terms of what he brings to this team. He’s the type of player who has the ability to really change the outcome of a game simply due to his shot from behind the arc. He didn't put up a ton of shots against Howard, but he hit a couple of shots early, which allowed Kansas to get into a rhythm on the offensive end of the court. In 21 minutes of action, Coit scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc. Coit, against Howard, also dished out four assists, committed just one turnover, and was credited with two steals.





— I think it's safe to say that Zeke Mayo is going to have a BIG impact on this team. There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a top player for the Jayhawks this season. On Monday night, Mayo led the way with 19 points, four rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes of action. Offensively, Mayo shot 7-of-12 from the field and was 5-of-8 from behind the arc.



Much like Coit, he just looks so comfortable on the court and, in watching both, neither appear to be doing any thinking, but just playing and letting the game come to them.





— I knew that freshman big man Flory Bidunga would be given every opportunity to play a role this season, but there are times when he just makes the game look so easy and effortless on the court. The lob dunks are back, and there are times when he makes it look so pretty on the court. Against Howard, Bidunga tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and two steals in 16 minutes of action.



Overall, Bidunga was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. One of the things that I love about Flory is he doesn't force anything and doesn’t look to play outside of his strengths.