Who will stay and who will go? Decisions to be made!

Now that the season has officially ended, there are some guys on the roster that will need to make decisions about whether they'll stay or go. This is just my opinion right now and it's subject to change.



Hunter Dickinson -- I think he will ultimately made the decision to return for a final season at Kansas. I didn't believe he is currently on any draft boards and I don't see him making the jump to overseas. I think another season in Lawrence is likely.



Dajuan Harris -- He's absolutely coming back and he's made that clear from the beginning.



Johnny Furphy -- Right now, I think that he could return for another season in Lawrence. He struggled down the stretch somewhat and I think another season under Self will do him good. I am interested to see how this one plays out



Jamari McDowell -- I see him coming back for another season. I haven't heard any transfer talk at all.



Elmarko Jackson -- this is the one to watch -- for sure. We all know that Jackson recently stated that he's coming back to Kansas for another run, but I'll be interested to see if that actually takes place. A lot of transfer talk in the last month of the season. However, I know he told several people in Salt Lake City that he plans to return.



KJ Adams, Jr. -- I was surprised yesterday when, after being asked when he responded by saying he wasn't sure if he'd be back or not. Honestly, unless he intends to transfer, I've got no idea where he's going. That really came as a surprise. I can't imagine Adams not returning, but stranger things have happened.



Zach Clemence -- I've said all along that I would be somewhat surprised if he made the decision to return. I always thought he'd use the redshirt year to get stronger, continue to grow and improve as a player, and then finish out his career elsewhere. That feeling hasn't changed, but I also haven't heard anything at all regarding his future plans. Something to watch for sure.