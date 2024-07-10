ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Where Things Stand: Wednesday, July 10th

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
88,726
224,691
0
Overland Park
The word I am getting is the Isaiah Mozee trail has gone cold. I heard since he came back from the Oregon visit there has been little communication with coaches from Kansas or Nebraska. One source told me that doesn't mean he has reached a final decision yet. Mozee is a pretty quiet guy and doesn't do a lot of talking.

I did hear something a couple days that Nebraska is trying to stay in it by throwing a lot of NIL money at him and has upped their previous offer. There is no timeline for him to decide since he has already committed. At any point if he changes his mind he simply makes an announcement that he making a change. I was talking with someone who covers recruiting the other day and mentioned his name and this person had no idea what I was talking about. This person has assumed all along that Mozee is headed to Oregon. There really hasn't been much publicly written about him considering other schools.

Bryson Williams told me tomorrow (the 11th) is the day he plans to announce his college choice. I have no idea where he will end up. I haven't been able to get much. I can confirm he spoke with members of the KU coaching staff late yesterday and they are still one of the teams he is considering.

I have made several calls on LaRue Zamorano and Nigel Pringle and everything is dead silent. I don't know if they have a timeline set when they will announce.
 
