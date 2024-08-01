With another summer nearing its end of the start of the fall semester right around the corner, prospects from the 2025 class will start taking official visits in the near future. For some prosects, the process of taking visits has already started, while many will be going through the process for the first time.After making some calls, I’ve been told that Bill Self and his staff have not yet scheduled any official visits with prospects they are targeting in the 2025 class, but will likely change in the very near future.I don’t have to tell any of you that the game of recruiting has changed with the birth of the transfer portal. The ability to grab a star player from another school is as easy and common as ever before.Still, Kansas is always going to recruit at a high level. It doesn’t matter if it's at the high school level or via the portal, Self and his staff will always look to sign the best players possible.The staff will continue to recruit and evaluate moving forward, but there are some prospects in the 2025 class that have emerged as top priorities for Self and his staff.Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Huntington (WV) Prep is probably the top player on the board. He recently took a visit to Kansas and narrowed his list of schools to eight on Wednesday. I believe the plan is to take some additional visits in the fall, but from where I stand, it appears that Kansas is the team to beat.A name to keep your eye on is Meleek Thomas, the 6-foot-4, 171-pound guard from Overtime Elite (Pro League) in Atlanta, Ga. Kansas doesn’t get much run in the media when it comes to the recruitment of the No. 5 ranked player in the class. However, I’m told that an official visit to Kansas will take place in the fall.Obviously, Bryson Tiller, the 6-foot-9, 228-pound small forward from Overtime Elite (Pro League) in Atlanta, Ga., is a name that Kansas fans are very much aware of. The No. 14 ranked player in the 2025 class has been on KU’s campus several times and has a serious interest in Bill Self and the Jayhawks.Remember the name Chris Cenac, Jr., the 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward from Link Year in Branson, Mo. The No. 16 ranked player in the 2025 class had an unforgettable spring and summer and has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the class. Kansas is very involved and a visit is expected to take place.Sebastian Williams-Adams, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound small forward from St. John’s High School in Houston, Texas, is a big fan of Bill Self and Kansas. The No. 33 ranked player in the 2025 class took an unofficial visit to Kansas back on December 23, 2023, and loved everything about his time on campus. He’s got an offer on the table from Kansas and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him return for another visit in the fall.Eric Reibe, the 7-foot-0, 230-pound center from Bullis School in Potomac, Md., is a name to remember. With Hunter Dickinson preparing for his final year in Lawrence, Kansas would love to add another legitimate big man to its roster. Reibe, the No. 66 ranked player in the class, certainly fills that role.Lastly, Isaiah Denis, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Davidson (NC) Day is a player that has turned heads with his play on the court this spring and summer. The No. 100 ranked player in the 2025 class is likely due to a big jump in the rankings, and I’ve been told that a visit to Kansas has been discussed and is potentially in the works.