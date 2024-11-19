Last week, Kansas wrapped up its 2025 high school recruiting class by signing Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, and Samis Calderon.Self, while talking to the media, said Kansas signed three pros and added that the staff likely won’t sign another high school prospect.Kansas, without question, signed one of the top recruiting classes in 2025 and will bring in three guys that will absolutely impact the program eerily on.Obviously, it all starts with Darryn Peterson.“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades,” Self said “Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin.“Darryn was as important as any recruit we have recruited in recent memory. Coach (Kurtis) Townsend did a great job as the lead recruiter. Darryn can be a catalyst to also draw other players to our program.”"We are excited about Bryson," said Self. "We feel like he's a top 10 player in this class that hasn't had a chance to play the last six months with an ankle injury. His upside is undeniable, and he's been well-trained. Bryson provides a versatility for us that he can play some five, but he can also play the four, very similar to the way KJ (Adams) has in his career."This was another good get for us," Self continued. "KT (Kurtis Townsend) was the point man on Bryson and he has been recruiting him going back to Bryson's sophomore year."“Samis is a guy we have been very excited about the last several months,” Self said. “He has great size at 6-foot-8 and he can play multiple positions on the perimeter. Samis has a really nice shooting touch that can stretch the defense.“Samis has been trained well at OTE that should make the transition into major college basketball somewhat seamless,” Self continued. “Coach (Kurtis) Townsend has done a terrific job on recruiting Samis. We feel his best ball is ahead of him.”