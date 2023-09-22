ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update VISITOR THIS WEEKEND

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,835
40,998
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
Labaron Philon, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard from Link Year in Branson, Mo., will be in Lawrence this weekend for an official visit. I spent the morning making a few calls and it has been made clear to me that Kansas is a major player here.

“It’s Kansas and Bill Self, so of course Labaron is seriously considering Kansas,” said the source.

From what I’ve been told, Cincinnati looks to be in great position right now. I was told that they’ve put together a really nice NIL package and it might be tough to beat.

However, I was also just told to see how things look after the weekend and then moving forward. I hope to chat with Labaron after his visit.
 
  • Like
Reactions: joaqhawk, Jaybird87, Jhawk24 and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

Recruiting Update SOME VISITORS THIS WEEKEND AND MORE

Replies
35
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
JWBHawk
JWBHawk
shay

Recruiting Update With Labaron Philon Out, What's Next For Bill Self, Kansas?

Replies
38
Views
4K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Big_C_KU
Big_C_KU
shay

Recruiting Update What’s next when it comes to KU’s roster?

Replies
46
Views
6K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
BoomBerger
BoomBerger
shay

Recruiting Update Two Visitors This weekend/Riley Kugel

Replies
42
Views
5K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Jack_Tferro34
J
shay

Will Thengvall set to walk-on at Kansas; What's next?

Replies
9
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
shay
shay
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back