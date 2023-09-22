Labaron Philon, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard from Link Year in Branson, Mo., will be in Lawrence this weekend for an official visit. I spent the morning making a few calls and it has been made clear to me that Kansas is a major player here.



“It’s Kansas and Bill Self, so of course Labaron is seriously considering Kansas,” said the source.



From what I’ve been told, Cincinnati looks to be in great position right now. I was told that they’ve put together a really nice NIL package and it might be tough to beat.



However, I was also just told to see how things look after the weekend and then moving forward. I hope to chat with Labaron after his visit.