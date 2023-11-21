ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Tuesday Update: More reaction from recruits this weekend

Four-star DE Jayden Woods made the short drive to Lawrence and has been to a couple KU game this year.

"It was great to be back I love reconnecting with the whole staff," Woods said.

Mill Valley found a way to come back in their semi-final game against BV Southwest and won on the last play of the game. The next day Woods watched the KU-KSU game. He liked the energy at the game from the crowd and what he has seen from the KU program.

"The atmosphere was great it was probably the loudest gameday visit I’ve been too at KU," Woods said. "The progress is crazy to see, even before the game I heard the last time they played it didn’t go too well so to see it be that close of a game is just a testament to their hard work and progress."

-----------

Offensive lineman Will Tompkins made his first visit to Kansas for a game and was impressed with the crowd and energy in the stadium.

"The game atmosphere and energy was unreal," Tompkins said. "The student section was filled 40 min before kickoff. There was never a quiet moment in the stadium."

Tompkins, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, holds offers from KU, KSU, Iowa State, Nebraska and Tennessee. His visit was the first time around the coaching staff.

"The program they have there is great," he said. "They really know what they are doing. They have won some really big games this year that prove they know what it takes to be a good football team. The coaches there are amazing. Great environment and great people."

I asked Tompkins as a recruit what has been his biggest takeaway watching the Jayhawks program.

"My biggest take away was that the program is definitely going in the right direction, the team is very well coached and disciplined," he said. "With the new facilities and stadium being built in the next few years, I can definitely see great things coming."
 
