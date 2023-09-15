Here are a few keys I am watching against Nevada:



1- Continue to be physical on defense



Remember this quote from Brian Borland:



"I thought we really came off the ball. I thought we really played physical. I thought were more physical than them, which I'm sure that's something they hang their hat on. I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage in a lot of ways."



The first two games the defensive line and the front seven have been the surprise of the season. That quote from Borland says a lot because a lot of teams don't "out physical" Illinois or at least last year they didn't.



The front seven has been really good. We all wondered how good they could be with question marks coming into the season. The first two games gave us a glimpse of what they can be but it is a long season. When I watched Nevada's defensive line against Idaho I felt they struggled. PFF graded out their best OL a 63.9 and that's against a front seven that isn't as good as KU. Nevada scored six points against Idaho. Just think about that for a minute.



The Jayhawks need to take the first two games and continue that through this week. They should fare well against the Nevada OL. The team's will get tougher after this but they should continue the strong performance Saturday night.





2- Keep the foot on the gas



For as good as the offense looked against Illinois in the first half they hit some speed bumps in the second half. They had some nice plays in the third quarter but as the game went along Illinois defense felt like they were getting used to the game. KU had 70 yards of offense in the fourth quarter and a couple medium distance runs by Daniels and Hishaw helped the ground attack numbers.



If they can build a lead by halftime, come out of the locker with the same mentality. They started the third quarter strong on the opening drive against Illinois and never scored a touchdown the rest of the game.



Also need to take care of the ball. Two turnovers in the second half helped Illinois get some momentum and make the game look a lot closer than it should have been. I'm not complaining about putting up 500+ yards against an Illinois defense. I'm just saying keep the focus like the first half that's probably a blowout.



The Nevada defense will be second-guessing themselves if they get down. The first week they faced Caleb Williams and USC and gave up 66 points. Last week they played a really good FCS Idaho offense that is led by Gevani McCoy, who is one the best QB at that level. He was 15-of-21 for 313 yards a two TD.





3- Come out healthy



If the oddsmakers are right with a 28-point spread, and KU can manage to take control of the game get some of the starters out. The last I saw 88% of the money is on KU laying that number.



Now, I am talking in hypotheticals here, assuming the Jayhawks can build a lead. But if they can get out in front and feel they are comfortable with a lead, get some of the starters out. It is a long season and things start getting more difficult next week with Big 12 play.



Get some players out and keep them healthy. This is a different travel plan and game time with a 9:30 CST kickoff. The team will stay overnight before heading back. They will get back Sunday and practice that night. It is much quicker turn-around than normal. Any extra rest players can get to keep them healthy is a plus.



And I rephrase that... as long as they can get a comfortable lead. I think most KU fans are hoping this game is not in question going into the fourth quarter.