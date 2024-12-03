JK
May 29, 2001
The last two days I have stayed in touch with all of the recruits expected to commit on signing day. Here is the updated list
I am expecting 15 recruits to sign and the only one who could change that number is Larry Porter, a WR from Raytown. Porter narrowed his recruiting down to KU and KSU, but I think he is trending for the Wildcats.
By 6 a.m. CST we could have 3-4 recruits already signed and sealed. I expect the class to be wrapped up by 10:30 a.m. at the latest.
Can there be a surprise? Absolutely. Am I expecting one? No.
But it is recruiting and you never know what can happen.
Throughout the morning I will have reaction from several recruits on what it feels like to be a Jayhawk.
We are expecting to speak with Leipold at noon tomorrow and will have this thoughts on the class. In the evening we will record a podcast on the class and wrapping up the season.
