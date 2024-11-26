ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update The latest recruiting info and news- Tuesday, Nov. 26

May 29, 2001
The Kansas coaching staff is going to be in the market for a running back when Devin Neal graduates and the future unknown with Daniel Hishaw.

The staff has been talking with Iowa running back Leshon Williams since he entered the portal in early October. In 2023 he finished sixth in the Big 10 with 821 yards rushing, which also led the team. Williams is currently ranked a four-star transfer portal prospect.

Williams visited KU last week and then took a visit to Memphis. One source said he could visit Michigan State soon and Washington has tried to come in the picture. Williams will have one year of eligibility left.

One new rule I like is signing the financial aid agreement for portal players. That locks them into a school and it acts like the letter of intent did in the past. This way a recruit can sign and be locked in. That helps a staff with recruiting knowing they don't have to keep recruiting players. Take Bangally Kamara, the LB from South Carolina. I have learned he signed his aid agreement with KU making that binding.
 
