Hey all,I've reached out to the father of Darryn Peterson to see if he plans to sign today or later on in the week. As soon as I get an answer, I'll let all of you know.Also, I've been told that Samis Calderon plans to announce today and I love where Kansas stands. If I had to guess, I'd say that KU's class, by the end of the day, features Peterson and Calderon.Lastly, I really don't know what's going on with Bryson Tiller. He was supposed to announce over the weekend but pushed that commitment back. I've been told that a decision will be made during the early signing period. Last week, I heard quite a bit of Georgia Tech talk, but I'm still making calls.