I think they have narrowed everything down to the spots remaining.



They will take two WR assuming they get one from Nagy. If he commits that would leave one spot for several candidates. Tounkara, Mozee, McNair, Haynes, and Daniels are all on the board. Daniels is down to Syracuse and Kansas. There is some thought that Arizona has a slight lead on KU for Tounkara, but things could get dicey there. Arizona already has two tall WR committed and had two more WR recruits in for officials this weekend. McNair told me he liked his visit to KU, but some think Utah may have an edge. I haven't got much of a feel on Haynes. But some of these other schools could fill up and that could help KU.



The safety position is closed and they are done. However, there is one thing that could happen and that is if Bryson Williams doesn't pick Michigan State and Jonathan Cunningham doesn't pick KU, they could use a "hybrid" spot and take Williams as a non-safety. Also some word this afternoon that Texas may push Cunningham for his commitment. Things should pick up with that info soon. And there is always a chance Cunningham picks Texas and Williams Michigan State.



They will take one more OL and that pool is down to Andrew Williams, Jordan Fields, and Brock Heath. All three have several options available.



They will take one corner. The obvious is LaRue Zamorano who is on his way back from Washington. The other is Nigel Pringle who is down to KU and Arkansas. He did not commit on the visit and is thinking about things. There is some thought he has Arkansas out in front but not sure where he stands with them.



I get the feel the staff is good where they are numbers-wise. They are open to finding a late high school player who has a good senior and they go after one or two in November. And they are good adding an extra portal spot or two the list.