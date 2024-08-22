I'm still of the belief that BYU is the team to beat for A.J. Dybansta, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class. However, he's planning to officially visit Kansas early next month and I expect Bill Self and his staff to absolutely roll out the red carpet. Will it be enough to overcome BYU and the other schools remaining on his list? I've really got no idea, but I expect Kansas to make a very strong push.On the flip side, I still believe that Kansas is the team to beat for Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class. After talking to a few people, I think Kansas has been at the top of the list of the five-star guard for a period of time. I talked to his dad yesterday, and the family is making the move to prolific prep on Sunday.If Kansas ultimately decides to make a strong push for Sebastian Williams-Adams, I'm not sure that saying no will be a real option. He's been to Kansas before unofficially and will return for an official visit during the weekend of September 13, and Williams-Adams has always been a big fan of the Jayhawks. Something to watch here for sure.After narrowing his list of schools not long ago, Nikola Bundalo, the No. 37 ranked player in the 2025 class, decided to add Kansas to his list earlier in the week. Now, from what I've been told, the interest is very real and it sounds like a visit will happen in the future. When a guys adds a school to his list after keeping them off earlier in the process, I think it's fair to say the interest is real.