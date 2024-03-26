First off I have been hearing some positive info around Logan Brown. Heard he looks good and moving well. He's been in and out with injuries since arriving but the ability is there.



He's a name that doesn't get brought up much since he didn't play 10 snaps last season. I get the sense they are liking what they see so far in spring.



If Brown can live to half the expectations that will be huge. Cabeldue is back to practice and he was moving around well and that is a good sign. They are going to need all the healthy bodies they can get at tackle.



Bumgardner and Ford were the first two up in all the drills at center. The more I have watched the OL it would be huge if Bumgardner can win the job and allow Ford to stay at guard. That's his best position and would help the makeup of the OL the most.



It was good to see Jalon Daniels go full speed in the option drills and he was in full pads. I also saw Isaiah Marshall go full speed and I know he has been bothered by a hamstring issue.



They went through a different special teams period and there were a lot of players returning punts so they are getting an idea who will the main group after spring and heading into the summer.



It was cool to see some coaches from Wisconsin-Whitewater watching practice. They open practice for other coaching staffs and some are on spring break.



Looks like Damani Maxson is still banged up and not dressed out and Lawrence Arnold continues to be in a boot. I'm not worried about Arnold because he knows the system and will step in when he's ready.