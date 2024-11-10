I have to start off and talk about watching history.



I have been going to KU games since I was in middle school. There are some that will always stick out. The 1984 win over Oklahoma when KU won when the Sooners started Troy Aikman at quarterback. I was at the game in 1991 when Tony Sands broke the NCAA single game record. The failed two-point conversion game against Nebraska in the final minutes that would have snapped a long losing streak in 1992. I made the road trip to Norman in 1995 when KU hammered Oklahoma both teams were in the Top 15. Watching KU win a BCS Bowl game in Miami.



But I will always remember the Iowa State game and the carry where Devin Neal broke the school's all-time rushing record. That is going to be a record that stands for a long time and may never be broken. Players good enough to do that don't stick around long enough whether it means the NFL or enter the portal.



I feel fortunate to be able to have followed Devin Neal from his recruiting through his career. When people ask me what I remember most about Devin Neal playing football will have a slight edge over Devin Neal as the person. The one thing that has always stood out to me is how Neal carries himself off the field. He is always smiling and so polite and respectful. I have gotten to know his family and I see where he gets it from. I will always remember the play where Neal lined up in the gun and took a handoff from Daniels. Bryce Cabeldue was pulling to the right and Neal looked like he changed direction instead of following that lead block cut it to the left, picking up a first down and the all-time record.



The biggest takeaway I came away from Saturday is Jeff Grimes put a clown suit on Jon Heacock. I thought KU exploited weaknesses that ISU didn't know they had. Iowa State is down some players and they don't have the athletes to stop what KU does when it is clicking. And yesterday it was clicking. The Jayhawks had all facets of their offense clicking and when that happens you don't know what to defend. KU puts you in so many bad situations you have to choose what to stop. But Iowa State was still a defense who entered the game only giving up 15.5 points a game. 532 yards and 45 points later KU made it look easy.



I know the defense gave up some yards and points but I felt during the stretch of the game that was the deciding factor they played well. There was a stretch in the first half and to start the third quarter the defense forced three punts, two field goals and a turnover on downs during six straight drives.



I have been saying through the losing streak this a good football team. But I know that is hard for football fans to see because the end result were several close losses. The fact is KU is a good football team. Even if they are 3-6. They are the team right now nobody in the conference wants to play.



I will have more thoughts on BYU later, but I watched the game last night. They are a tough team and just went through a very physical game with Utah. That Utah defense is really good. BYU had some key injuries and I will follow that this week. They lost two OL and a good corner. Those are just the ones I saw. But BYU will be ready to play in a night game with a sold out stadium. This is a game KU can win.