SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM COACH SELF'S WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE

-- According to Coach Bill Self, KJ Adams, Jr., didn’t practice today. He’s been under the weather and Self is hopeful that Adams, Jr., will return to practice on Friday. Obviously, with No. 2 Kansas playing at Indiana on Saturday, that’s something to watch moving forward. Lately, Adams, Jr., has been KU’s best player on the court and will need him at full strength against the Hoosiers on Saturday.





-- Self said that the team, Kansas or Indiana, that has more success from the perimeter on Saturday might be the team that emerges victorious. As a team, Kansas is 66-of-173 from behind the arc, while Indiana is 31-of-114 from three. Kansas has a number of guys, Hunter Dickinson (11-of-19), Kevin McCullar (14-of-37), Dajuan Harris (9-of-20), Johnny Furphy (12-of-30), and Nicolas Timberlake (7-of-24) that are more than capable of getting hot from behind the arc.



Indiana, on the other hand, doesn’t have a player who has made more than six shots from behind the arc this season. Currently, Kel’el Ware (6-of-12) and Mackenzie Mgbako (6-of-29) have made the most shots from behind the arc for Indiana this season. Without question, something to watch when Kansas and Indiana take the court on Saturday.





-- In listening to Coach Self address the media on Thursday, he said the four starters have been pretty good, so far. He added that, in his view, Elmarko Jackson has shown some progress the last couple of weeks, and Self thought he was better against Missouri.



“Right now, he’s definitely our fifth starter,” said Self when talking about Elmarko Jackson.





-- Self, when talking about Indiana, spoke very highly of the Hoosiers on Thursday afternoon. When talking about Indiana, Self said the Hoosiers are athletic and long and big. Self added that Kansas, this season, won’t play a bigger four and five, at the same time, as Indiana does. Self said it will be key for Kansas to do some different things in the post and be sure to keep guard Trey Galloway out of the paint. Obviously, the biggest key of the game will be on keeping big man Kel’el Ware in check.



Ware, the 7-foot-0, 242-pound center is averaging 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He’s more than capable of having a big game against Kansas on Saturday.





-- Self said he expects Indiana to throw different guys and show Hunter Dickinson some different looks, and added that, as a staff, they will do the same on Saturday.





-- Self also said they watched the Indiana/Michigan game from last year, and Self specifically mentioned that Dickinson had a really good game against the Hoosiers. They watched some different games and how they guarded Hunter while at Michigan. Self said Indiana may try to do something similar on Saturday.