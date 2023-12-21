ADVERTISEMENT

SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM BILL SELF'S WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE

-- While addressing the media a little bit ago, Bill Self said he doesn’t expect that No. 2 Kansas will be distracted against Yale on Friday due to the win on the road over Indiana last Saturday. Self said that six days have passed since KU left Bloomington victorious, but added that some weird things have happened this week. He said it happens that way every year.

Self is hoping that his team will be turned up and ready on Friday night. He doesn’t see a letdown, simply because of who Kansas played, happening.


-- When asked what unpredictable things have happened this week, Self simply said upsets Self mentioned a few upsets that have taken place this week, including Marquette getting beat by 20 at Providence. Self also touched on Creighton and Villanova, and UCLA got beat as well.


-- With Johnny Furphy back home for this one game, Self said he’s approaching the game like he’s got eight guys that can play, instead of nine. Self said hopefully somebody will step in and have a big night, and it may allow a couple more guys to log some minutes.


-- Self said Yale is very well coached and they were picked to win the Ivy League. He also said that Yale has guys that can shoot the basketball, a 7-foot-0 center that is 12-of-25 from three on the season. Self said he can score the ball like Hunter and he’s good.



-- Self, when asked about Nicolas Timberlake, said it’s a different-looking team when you hit 2-of-3 when you’re open. Self said he was aggressive at practice, so hopefully, Timberlake can gain some confidence through practice this week. Self said they didn’t recruit Nic because he was going to be a defensive stopper. They recruited him because of his ability to shoot. Self says he knows it will happen for Timberlake.
 
