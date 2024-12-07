ADVERTISEMENT

Football Thoughts Some Friday night thoughts after a crazy week

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
91,680
237,670
0
Overland Park
Signing day week, players going in the portal, KU getting players from the portal, coordinators leaving made for a crazy time.

I believe Lance Leipold will move fast on his coordinator. Right now my early money is on Jim Zebrowski. Last time Leipold made an OC hire he went outside the program with Jeff Grimes. This time I think he stays close to the program.

The only other candidate I think would be in play is Matt Lubick, who is at Nevada. Lubick gets a lot of credit for the offenses success in 2022 and 2023. He helped put in part of the offense and did a lot of scouting and planning for the coaches over those two seasons.

I also have a good feeling that Jalon Daniels decides to return to KU for his last season of eligibility. There have been several programs that reached out to his reps from what I am told. I know some specific schools but that's not a big deal.

Daniels and Zebrowski have worked with each other since Leipold arrived.

If Leipold hires Zebrowski they have to find a TE coach. They could easily promote from within or that type of position coach is not hard to find.

I think we will know soon on the final decisions. It would be big to hear something from Daniels soon because he can help attract WR talent to the program.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kizzy_14, Dalman, De-Freeze and 23 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

News and Notes Updates from Lance Leipold Hawk Talk - BYU week

Replies
0
Views
376
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
JK

Story Posted Leipold shared a comment with team from a KSU coach, bye-week plans

Replies
46
Views
3K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
The Mascara Snake
T
JK

Commit Breakdown Commitment Breakdown: Jaylen Mason first commit in 2026 class

Replies
10
Views
3K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JhawknZona
JhawknZona
JK

News and Notes Updates from Brian Borland - Baylor week

Replies
0
Views
337
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
JK

Quick Thoughts This class has gone to plan

Replies
42
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JVDBeak'em
JVDBeak'em
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back