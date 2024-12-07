Signing day week, players going in the portal, KU getting players from the portal, coordinators leaving made for a crazy time.



I believe Lance Leipold will move fast on his coordinator. Right now my early money is on Jim Zebrowski. Last time Leipold made an OC hire he went outside the program with Jeff Grimes. This time I think he stays close to the program.



The only other candidate I think would be in play is Matt Lubick, who is at Nevada. Lubick gets a lot of credit for the offenses success in 2022 and 2023. He helped put in part of the offense and did a lot of scouting and planning for the coaches over those two seasons.



I also have a good feeling that Jalon Daniels decides to return to KU for his last season of eligibility. There have been several programs that reached out to his reps from what I am told. I know some specific schools but that's not a big deal.



Daniels and Zebrowski have worked with each other since Leipold arrived.



If Leipold hires Zebrowski they have to find a TE coach. They could easily promote from within or that type of position coach is not hard to find.



I think we will know soon on the final decisions. It would be big to hear something from Daniels soon because he can help attract WR talent to the program.