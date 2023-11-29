Some final thoughts after No. 5 Kansas holds on to defeat Eastern Illinois, 71-63

Well, it was another amazing performance from Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson. In all, he totaled 25 points and 13 rebounds, and was the best player on the court, without question. Whether scoring from in the paint or from beyond the arc, you can simply do it all. I’m really not sure where Kansas would be without Hunter. Just think about that for a second.



Kevin McCullar, Jr., also had a nice outing with 18 points, three rebounds and five assists. However, he struggled to shoot the ball against EIU. He was 0-2 from behind the arc on Tuesday night.



In fact, as a team, Kansas struggled to score from behind the arc against Eastern Illinois. The Jayhawks were just 3-14 from behind the arc on Tuesday night. If Kansas hopes to emerge victorious against UCONN on Friday night, the Jayhawks will need to hit some shots from three.



For me, one of the biggest concerns on Tuesday was the fact that Kansas was out-rebounded, 36-33. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 13 rebounds, while no other player grabbed more than three. Again, if UCONN dominates the glass on Friday, it could be a long night.



“Well, we haven’t rebounded the ball yet this year outside of Hunter,” said Bill Self on Tuesday night. “We have been a very, and we’re going to be and we’re a very poor offensive rebounding team. We're getting well less than 30 percent of our misses back. So tonight we actually did better believe it or not then we have been doing on the offensive glass. Defensively is where it’s a struggle. You know if Kevin doesn't get it and Hunter doesn't get it I don't know who gets it.



“You know KJ historically has been a better offensive rebounder than defensive and Juan’s not getting any cleanups and Elmarko didn't get any,” he added. “So it's not a great rebounding team so to speak and the bench isn't a good rebounding group so we got to become more aggressive. But to be really honest with you KJ, Hunter and Kevin need to get them. I mean just to call it like it is and Hunter’s been getting them but those are the guys that need to get them.”



Lastly, Kansas is gonna have to get some production from its bench on Friday night and moving forward the rest of the season. Some of those guys are simply too good to not have the type impact they should be having on this team.



In fact, just looking at the numbers, guys like Dajaun Harris, Elmarko Jackson, Johnny Furphy, and Nicolas Timberlake all have the potential to score in double-digits.



I’m very interested to see how this team performs on Friday night.