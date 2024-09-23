I watched TCU play three times. This will be the best passing team the defense has seen.



Josh Hoover has looked good in the games I have seen him and I think TCU has some skill players that will present problems. The offense is really good and Hoover leads the Big 12 in passing at 354 yards a game. TCU is not very good at running the ball at all. While this might be the best passing team they have gone against it might also be the worse rushing team. They don't run the ball well at all.



One area the defense will get a break this week is not having to face a running QB. They have been sliced up by the QB running, but Hoover is not much of a runner. I expect the KU defense to pin their ears back and bring pressure. It will be a positive to not have to be as concerned with a team who doesn't run it well and a QB who doesn't create yards.



I talked to some people last night close to the TCU program and got the feel their OL has struggled. This morning I looked them up and their numbers are average. Lot of OL rated in the 60's.



Defensively TCU ranks 14th in stopping the run in the conference. Granted, they played UCF who leads the nation in rushing offense. But they aren't great against the run.



TCU and KU are like two of the same teams staring at each other in the mirror. The Jayhawks have lost three straight games they could have won. TCU had a 21-point lead on UCF and lost the game in the final minute. Then they lost a rivalry game where they were never close after the first quarter to SMU. They are down emotionally and now have to go on the road. We all know KU is searching for answers, but so is TCU.



Against SMU, TCU played as poorly as they can. Hoover threw his only two picks of the season and they fumbled five times, losing three of them. They also allowed a punt return for a TD. You aren't winning any game giving it away five times and giving up a special teams score.



I like this matchup on paper for the Jayhawks. But, they need to find a way to start winning games instead of losing them. TCU does have a nice road win against Stanford to start the season. Early on, I like the way this game shapes up for KU.