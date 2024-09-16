ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Sebastian Williams-Adams visit update

Hey all,

I was able to exchange some text messages with Sebastian Williams-Adams following his visit to Kansas. As of right now, the plan is to visit Purdue next week. I’m a little surprised, I think, but we’ll see how things play out. Here’s what he had to say.

“The visits went really well,” he said. “The fans, teammates and coaches were really nice and supportive. The environment of Lawerence for their players is amazing to see.

“Something I really liked was the competitiveness of the team but the friendship still between the players off the court when we hung out,” he added. “Also, how Self is very honest with his analysis of your game and how he sees you.

“Yessir, I’m still going to the rest of my top 8, which is Purdue, SMU, OK State, Vanderbilt and Baylor,” he continued. “Purdue is this upcoming weekend.”
 
