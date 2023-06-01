JK
There were about 180 prospects at the Jayhawks first camp yesterday. The top prospects in attendance were Zavier Hamilton, Colton Gumino, and Bryson Hayes.
Hamilton looks the part and I thought he moved well. He has a D1 body already. I don't think he would need to add a lot more weight. He was in the area visiting his step-dad and he told me he will camp at Missouri. I'm hoping to touch base with him to get his thoughts on the camp and working out with Simpson.
He will also be back for an official visit on June 23.
--------------
Bryson Hayes from Maize was the biggest stock-riser running 4.33 and 4.34. He's listed as an athlete, but from what I gather the staff likes him as a WR. Hayes isn't unknown to the staff. They had him on campus in the fall and again in the spring.
They are very well aware of his talents and plus he is on film catching passes from Avery Johnson.
He will pick up more offers once he camps at places and they see his times.
-------------
I didn't get a chance to watch Colton Gumino make a lot of throws. I saw him in drills and he had a good throwing motion. When they were in the indoor Zebrowski was talking with him a lot.
I will check in with him to see how camp went.
-------------
The staff didn't get much time to catch their breath. After camp was over they were all on planes heading out to other camps and that includes Leipold. I believe Leipold is in Detroit with Simpson. Other staff members are at camps at Mercer and Houston,
I'm going to track them the next couple days because I believe they will be at several camps through Saturday.
------------
WR Nick Marsh was scheduled to visit KU in a mid week trip but I am now hearing he may switch it to a weekend. The word I get is Auburn has either pushed him back or moved him down their list. I believe Marsh will now visit during the weekend instead of mid-week. Marsh is the highest-rated recruit on the visit list.
------------
A new visitor on the list is Temerrick Johnson, a DE from Midlothian (Tex.). He confirmed with me last night he will visit the 23rd. I had heard the staff was keeping the 23rd to a light weekend but it is starting to fill up.
He has a good offer list and right now KU is his only visit.
-----------
Another DE added is Elias Williams from Hudson, Fla. who told me he will visit June 14 in a mid-week visit. He will visit Indiana after Kansas.
Jim Panagos has been recruiting Williams.
