I have made several calls and unless there is something going behind the scenes, I think this class is locked in.



There are a lot of players with multiple power five offers and could have looked around. But they all stayed committed and that is a credit to two things.



1- The coaching staff for building the relationships with the players to make them stay solid through their recruiting.



2- Recruiting the type of players who had value in being loyal and sticking to their word. I think back in June there was talk it would be difficult for the staff to hang on to every player. But they did and that is impressive.



I always use this term, but Wednesday should be a "slow" day. And again, that is a good thing. I expect 16 prospects to sign with the Jayhawks and not any surprises. I believe we are headed into signing day already knowing the results.





--------------





The two players I am watching are Dylan Wudke, a DE from Youngstown State, and Devin Dye, a safety from Utah State.



I expect both to announce this week and I think KU has a real shot at both. Early Monday I would have said 50/50 shot at both. Right now I might slightly push the needle to 60% for both but still some work to do and stay on them until they decide.



If Wudke wants to showcase his talents the Big 12 is a bigger stage. One of the concerns was playing time because Wudke wants to be on the field. While the Jayhawks return two starters on paper at DE with Robinson and Booker, Boise State returns Hassanein, Virgin, and Hunter who are starters and part of the two-deep.



With Dye it would be a great scenario to play his last season with his brother. Not to mention it would be easy travel accommodations for the family coming from the west coast to see both sons in one trip. The drawback is they would be competing with each other at the same position. But I did hear they are different in their styles so it might not be the exact same position.



Another player on my watch list is DL Grady Kelly from Colorado State. Jim Panagos was the first to offer but since he has picked up Texas A&M, Houston, Minnesota, Cal, Indiana, Boston College and Maryland. The issue is going to be if he wants NIL. There is no way to compete with someone like A&M. I've also heard Houston has some alums who agreed to give to NIL after the hiring of Willie Fritz. They have some cash in their donor base.



An offer that went out last night was Anton Juncaj a DL from Albany. He has a busy day yesterday picking up offers from Arizona, Oklahoma, BC, Arizona State, A&M, and Arkansas.





-------------



I was hoping for a slow week next week to watch some bowl games and enjoy one of the best spans of the year after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. But we will be on alert to see what happens to the roster if other players hit the portal after the bowl along with NFL decisions.



It would be naïve to think the team can get through the entire week without a player or two leaving.