I am hearing all of the WR on the board have been told the latest situation. And that is the fact that one spot remains. It is basically a race for the last spot, but the question is who wants it?



It sounds like Mozee liked his visit to Oregon a lot. But one source told me last night, they could see Mozee wanting to stay closer to home. That's interesting because it is the first time I heard that. I talked with Tavian McNair and my guess is he is out. He told me he will not make a decision until after his family vacation. He wants to talk with family first. He does not sound in a hurry. If he takes that long then there won't be a spot. Jalen Cooper said KU is in his top five but I just don't feel that one at all.



I got word late last night that Arizona is going to hold a spot for Muizz Tounkara. I think deep down Tounkara is the guy the staff would love. But he is taking his time and they have tried to get to him commit a few times over the last week. But he's not budging. Evan Haynes I get the feel is in the same boat as McNair and wants to go back over all the schools he visited. He took five visits and that will take time. Gabe Daniels is down to KU and Syracuse. The word I get is he really liked Syracuse and might have been leaning that way, but the KU visit made a strong impression. His father, Dharius is a well known pastor and speaks nationwide. He's got a huge following. He was not able to go with him on the visit. It was important for Daniels to be able to go back and talk with his father about the visit.



It makes the most sense for Daniels to take the last spot. He has it down to two schools, while others are going over more options. The other WR have decision dates into July and Daniels will announce on June 29.



The one thing that could take everything out of control is if Mozee would surprise everyone and commit to KU this week. If that happened then all the spots are shut down and he would be the last receiver taken.



Jordan Fields told me last night he will announce on July 6th. Andrew Williams is keeping things close to the vest. I just don't see Brock Heath picking KU, but I have been wrong before. There is a possibility the remaining OL on the board don't choose KU and they hold onto a spot.



The position that has become very interesting to me is linebacker. I can not read the Jonathan Cunningham situation. Never in my 25 years covering recruiting has a kid taken a visit to Texas, been offered by Texas, and pushed to commit by the Texas staff and then visits KU. I have enough people I trust who are telling me Texas does want him. I am hoping it becomes a "Texas did want him", because I have been told they will not wait around.