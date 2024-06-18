JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 88,306
-
- 221,887
-
- 0
There are still several possibilities are wide receiver and that's a position of need heading into the final weekend. Muizz Tounkara and Jalen Cooper were visitors the first weekend and obviously were among the top two on the board. They have taken other visits since KU but have yet to commit. Isaiah Mozee is in the same position with trips to Nebraska and Oregon.
Evan Haynes visited midweek on June 12 and KU is still in the mix with him. I talked to him this weekend and he plans to take his visits to Harvard and Colorado.
I talked to LaRue Zamorano and this could come down to KU and Washington. He will visit Washington this weekend. He had a good visit and his host was Jalon Daniels.
Jordan Fields and Jackson Cook are scheduled to start their visits to KU on Wednesday and both tell me the visit is still on.
Maybe the biggest development is Jonathan Cunningham is now expected to take his OV to KU. He visited Texas last weekend and there has been some talk how hard the Longhorns pushed for a commitment. Then Missouri was entering the mix, but heard Missouri decided to back off because they two outside backers already committed.
The visit list will change and I will get it up to date. The safeties Ayden Webb and Tobias Gary are off the board. They will not bring in Xavier Newsom from what I am hearing. AJ Holloway is out since he just committed to South Carolina.
OL Justin Bell told me he plans to take his visit this weekend. But now I am concerned since Michigan State came in with a late offer last night. Bell really likes Agpalsa and knew him when he was at Northern Illinois. I thought KU might be in the lead but now we have to wait and see if Michigan State changes things.
OL Andrew Williams will arrive on campus today for an official and then go to BYU. He already visited KSU and Iowa State. He flew to BYU to attend their camp and try to earn an offer.
I believe the staff is set to bring in Tate Nagy from BV West. They are recruiting him as a WR although he plays QB at BVW. They had him in camp twice to evaluate him.
There are still several recruits KU has a shot with but their recruiting could go several ways. There are still a lot of possibilities but too close to call. The plan has been to get around the magic number of 18 high school recruits. That is still very possible and at one time it looked questionable.
Evan Haynes visited midweek on June 12 and KU is still in the mix with him. I talked to him this weekend and he plans to take his visits to Harvard and Colorado.
I talked to LaRue Zamorano and this could come down to KU and Washington. He will visit Washington this weekend. He had a good visit and his host was Jalon Daniels.
Jordan Fields and Jackson Cook are scheduled to start their visits to KU on Wednesday and both tell me the visit is still on.
Maybe the biggest development is Jonathan Cunningham is now expected to take his OV to KU. He visited Texas last weekend and there has been some talk how hard the Longhorns pushed for a commitment. Then Missouri was entering the mix, but heard Missouri decided to back off because they two outside backers already committed.
The visit list will change and I will get it up to date. The safeties Ayden Webb and Tobias Gary are off the board. They will not bring in Xavier Newsom from what I am hearing. AJ Holloway is out since he just committed to South Carolina.
OL Justin Bell told me he plans to take his visit this weekend. But now I am concerned since Michigan State came in with a late offer last night. Bell really likes Agpalsa and knew him when he was at Northern Illinois. I thought KU might be in the lead but now we have to wait and see if Michigan State changes things.
OL Andrew Williams will arrive on campus today for an official and then go to BYU. He already visited KSU and Iowa State. He flew to BYU to attend their camp and try to earn an offer.
I believe the staff is set to bring in Tate Nagy from BV West. They are recruiting him as a WR although he plays QB at BVW. They had him in camp twice to evaluate him.
There are still several recruits KU has a shot with but their recruiting could go several ways. There are still a lot of possibilities but too close to call. The plan has been to get around the magic number of 18 high school recruits. That is still very possible and at one time it looked questionable.