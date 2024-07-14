JK
We are winding down on the 2025 class and there has not been much going on.
One thing I will mention is I believe a couple recruits who committed elsewhere have reached out to the KU staff over the last couple weeks. I will release more info when I believe it is more solid and if things progress.
I have been talking with several people and there is fire to the Jamar Mozee to Nebraska rumors. I have some say who he is close to taking the job and others who say he has already accepted. I said last week there are also rumors Nebraska came back with a new NIL offer. If that is all true, then Nebraska has made the moves to land Isaiah Mozee. I also have reported there is a possibility he may want to stay closer to home. All signs up until recently pointed to KU being the leader if that happened.
Coaches have been pushing to get the IAWP rule taken away, which says if you hire someone related to a recruit you can't recruit that player for two years. That's why UCF didn't recruit Mozee. But I have been told there are modifications that allow this to happen if you make the hire one of the full-time coaches or full-time recruiters. With the new rule that passed allowing more analysts and GA's to coach staffs can now use them as one the "full-time" recruiting positions. The IAWP rule doesn't apply if you make the person a "full-time" recruiter or coach. That would mean Mozee would have to be full-time at one of those positions.
The trail for LaRue Zamorano has gone cold and I believe KU is currently sitting in third place. He told me he expects to announce soon and the top two are Washington and Michigan State.
Cornerback Nigel Pringle hasn't responded to me in over a week. He had been getting back to me quickly. I have heard DK McDonald is still in touch with him. To me, Pringle is waiting for something what he believes is a better offer. Or Arkansas has been slow playing him and he is waiting to see what they say. I also have confirmed Oregon was talking to him about taking an unofficial visit the last week of July, which is open for visits but they can't be official.
I have heard the staff may circle back around and take another look at cornerback Chris McCorkle. The CB from Florida took officials to Michigan State and Indiana. He committed to the Hoosiers but then decommitted. KU offered him early and I have heard McDonald recently had a conversation with him. He committed to Indiana in the spring and took an official visit after that to Michigan State. I have been told the staff at Michigan State decided not to pursue him. Then he decommitted from Indiana in mid-June and currently is not committed.
