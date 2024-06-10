JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 88,147
-
- 220,319
-
- 0
I want to start with the wide receivers because that is a group where they will likely take three high school players. But this will be like a chess game how the pieces fit and how they play it.
First off, I don't think they are out of it with Isaiah Mozee. He hasn't commented on the visit, but I hear it went well. He took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss before the KU trip. His next two visits are Oregon and Nebraska. I'm hearing it could be a three-team race. The KU coaches have put a lot of time in his recruiting and probably been the most consistent on him. One source told me he likes the fact he could go to KU and have a chance to start. With KU losing most of their WR that appeals to the recruits.
Muizz Tounkara really liked his visit, but wants to take others. Terry Shelton is still in the picture, but he wants to take his visit to TCU on the 21st. I heard the TCU staff likes him a lot after watching him practice. The more I am gathering info on Jalen Cooper I think KU may be down his list and may be a tough get. Also still in the picture are Evan Haynes, Chase Collier, Jackson Cook, Tavian McNair and Gabe Daniels.
I wonder if the squeezed Tounkara if he would end up committing. They will have to gamble and hold a spot for Mozee. They are taking three high school WR. I don't know that it would be a first-come, first-serve.
Iowa has one big visit weekend and they do it at the end of the month. So, June 21 will be the big weekend they host all their official visitors. The staff will have to wait on Brock Heath and Brad Fitzgibbon. Heath still has to visit KSU first.
Joeseph Skipworth told me last night he still wants to visit Tulane but has replaced his BC visit with Pitt.
Stephen Miller told me he won't make any decision until he visits Mississippi State.
You see how this is all playing out? It is a little different than last year where recruits where jumping in quick to commit. I think this is going to be more of a waiting game and I am interested to see how they play it with some of the recruits. Will they wait or will they have to move down the board?
I know Panagos was targeting Fitzgibbon, Cameron Brooks and Jordan Covington as his top three. With Brooks and Covington committing elsewhere this weekend they have to play the waiting game with Fitzgibbon. There is still Josiah Hammond but I think he ranks fourth in the group.
I am making some calls today and will have more updates on the upcoming week and weekend.
First off, I don't think they are out of it with Isaiah Mozee. He hasn't commented on the visit, but I hear it went well. He took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss before the KU trip. His next two visits are Oregon and Nebraska. I'm hearing it could be a three-team race. The KU coaches have put a lot of time in his recruiting and probably been the most consistent on him. One source told me he likes the fact he could go to KU and have a chance to start. With KU losing most of their WR that appeals to the recruits.
Muizz Tounkara really liked his visit, but wants to take others. Terry Shelton is still in the picture, but he wants to take his visit to TCU on the 21st. I heard the TCU staff likes him a lot after watching him practice. The more I am gathering info on Jalen Cooper I think KU may be down his list and may be a tough get. Also still in the picture are Evan Haynes, Chase Collier, Jackson Cook, Tavian McNair and Gabe Daniels.
I wonder if the squeezed Tounkara if he would end up committing. They will have to gamble and hold a spot for Mozee. They are taking three high school WR. I don't know that it would be a first-come, first-serve.
Iowa has one big visit weekend and they do it at the end of the month. So, June 21 will be the big weekend they host all their official visitors. The staff will have to wait on Brock Heath and Brad Fitzgibbon. Heath still has to visit KSU first.
Joeseph Skipworth told me last night he still wants to visit Tulane but has replaced his BC visit with Pitt.
Stephen Miller told me he won't make any decision until he visits Mississippi State.
You see how this is all playing out? It is a little different than last year where recruits where jumping in quick to commit. I think this is going to be more of a waiting game and I am interested to see how they play it with some of the recruits. Will they wait or will they have to move down the board?
I know Panagos was targeting Fitzgibbon, Cameron Brooks and Jordan Covington as his top three. With Brooks and Covington committing elsewhere this weekend they have to play the waiting game with Fitzgibbon. There is still Josiah Hammond but I think he ranks fourth in the group.
I am making some calls today and will have more updates on the upcoming week and weekend.