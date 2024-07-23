JK
I said on the podcast I'm turning my focus to 2026. And honestly there isn't much more we can do because the remaining targets in the 2025 class have fizzled out.
When we ended the official visits for the 2025 class in late June, I really thought they would get 1-2 recruits just based on the number of players still on the board. At that time there were 13 recruits who were possibilities but as the days went on those numbers started to dwindle. On the board was Tavian McNair, Nigel Pringle, Gabe Daniels, Jonathan Cunningham, Jordan Fields, Andrew Williams, Tylon Lee, LaRue Zamorano, Evan Haynes, Muizz Tounkara, Jalen Cooper, Bryson Williams, Isiah Mozee.
It appears they are headed elsewhere. That tells me it is time to move to 2026. That doesn't mean 2025 is completely done but any new names will likely not come up until after fall camp and since the staff doesn't like to bring in visitors for the season, we would be looking at after season visits. Plus with playing games on the road it won't be a great year to bring official visitors in.
I do have a good feeling to start the 2026 class. In the last week I have talked with Ian Premer, Braden Wilmes, Nate Sims, Josh Galbreath, and Jaylen Mason.
They all seem to like KU quite a bit. I have more on what they in stories coming soon.
I am getting the feel this could be the class that has watched the KU program improve and grow under Leipold the last few years. These recruits have seen KU field a good program during their high school careers and from talking with them see the Jayhawks in a positive light and going in the right direction.
I still got the feel with the last local group of recruits they saw KU as a program trying to rise up. Remember these recruits all get recruited two years ahead of time and I felt this last class didn't see the success of last year because they were all recruited long before the season started.
But this next group of players has experienced the back-to-back bowls and been on visits and watched the new facilities coming up. I just get a different vibe.
You have Wilmes and Galbreath who live in Lawrence. Galbreath's dad played for KU. Mason likes the fact KU was one his first offers. Sims seems to like KU quite a bit. Overall, I get a better feel with the 2026 class.
