May 29, 2001
88,193
220,712
0
I feel like this is the weekend of change. I have updated the visitor list and there were more changes than I expected. Here are the changes I made of the visitors who were expected in this weekend:
Jae'on Young- committed to Cal (canceled visit)
Jayden Savoury- TE (word is he will likely commit to Michigan State)
Cameron Brooks- DL committed to Illinois
Jordan Covington- DL Committed to Oklahoma State
Synkwan Smith- ATH/WR- Told KU staff he was bumping them for Pitt (could still visit next weekend)
Michael O'Connell- OL committed to Northwestern
Even though there are several key targets who have backed out, there are still some names to watch. I will have more info on them coming up in stories.
I didn't think there was much chance at Tylon Lee, but after talking with him yesterday I think KU has a real shot. What worries me is a visit to Miami after KU. I don't like that Miami doesn't have a DE commit yet.
I know Garrett Martin is looking forward to his visit. He has been to the area before to visit family. Will have to be patient with because he will visit TCU next and I think it is a two-team race.
Several people have told me Brandon Schmelzle was looking for a KSU offer, but that has yet to come. He will take his official visit this weekend to KU and I have to think there is a strong chance KU is at the top of his list. He was going to camp at KU but broke his foot at state track. He told he me ran a couple events on the broken foot and won a state title.
LaRue Zamorano told me yesterday he is looking forward to his visit to KU. He visited Michigan State in late May and the Jayhawks get the next shot at him. I think KU is in play, but it is the next weekend that worries me. It could be a visit to Washington or USC. But there is also the chance those schools could fill up. I think this one will be interesting to watch.
Jim Panagos has been on Adrian Holley for a long time. I think KU sits in pretty good shape. Several people who have covered him felt Cincinnati and Minnesota were the leaders. But I always thought KU, UC and Minn were dead even. Minnesota picked up a DE commit last week and I think that might have bumped Holley off their list or pushed him back. That makes it a two-team race right now with KU-UC. I feel better about that matchup.
I know Stephen Miller liked his visit to KU, but the visit this weekend to Mississippi State will tell the story. I believe it is between and KU and MSU.
Four-star WR Jalen Cooper visited KU last weekend and from everything I hear the feel is that KU may be sitting in the second group of schools on his list. But we will see how it plays out because we are in the time where other schools are going to be getting commitments and spots will fill up. KU has to be patient at WR because they are looking to take three and don't have any on the board.
