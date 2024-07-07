JK
Evan Haynes just told me he informed the KU staff tonight he has taken them off his list of schools.
Board down to four. Just passing the info along.
The list has shrunk from 13 recruits to five since official visits ended. There were 13 recruits left on the board who were undecided when the visits came to a close.
I can officially cut the group down to five. I believe Muizz Tounkara has informed coaches at schools recruiting him, he is headed to Arizona.
I heard there may be a little less confidence right now on Isaiah Mozee. Hearing over the last week things have been cold with him, but I don't think it is over. I do know the fact Oregon picked up a five-star receiver has been used in KU's advantage to try and get him to switch. Time is on Mozee's side because he is in no rush to do anything. He's already committed and has a home.
The toughest recruit to read right now is Bryson Williams. One source told me yesterday they think Pitt is out of the running but Williams has not indicated that to me. Another person told me yesterday, "If Michigan State pushed him to commit, he would be a Spartan." I think the key here is that MSU seems to be slow-playing him waiting on another receiver. Williams told me he doesn't care whether it is offense or defense he plays. Rice wants him on defense. We will know soon enough because when we talked last week he told me he would announce July 11th.
I reached out to LaRue Zamorano but have not heard much. From what I heard he isn't doing many interviews as he sifts through the recruiting. Your guess is as good as anyone's right now. From what I hear, even the college coaches are not sure what way he is leaning. He has kept things quiet.
Nigel Pringle is waiting to see what Arkansas does with him. All indications are Arkansas is waiting to see what cornerback Aidan Anding does. Things looked good with Arkansas for a while but then Anding visited Texas and got an offer from in-state LSU. He could be a tough get for the Razorbacks and that could push them to press Pringle.
I am supposed to talk with Evan Haynes today. We were supposed to talk yesterday but he wasn't available. I will be interested to see what he says because he has a lot of options.
