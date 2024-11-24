ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Recruit Reaction: Colorado game

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
91,336
236,121
0
Overland Park
I have reached out to some recruits throughout the afternoon to get their take on being at the game and the atmosphere.

Jackson Cook, who committed over the summer, said it was good to be back and around a lot of the recruits in his class.

"Man it was amazing being back home from the coaching staff all the way to the game I really enjoyed seeing my future teammates and I can’t wait to get back home to get to work in January," Cook said.

Cook will play his first year with KU in the new stadium, but came away impressed with Arrowhead.

"It was insane played a big part in the game," he said.

------------

Corbin Glasco, a wide receiver from John Guyer in Texas said it gave him a chance to watch the offense up close. He also talked with Terry Samuel before the game.

"The coaches, the offensive scheme and the new field stood out to me," he said. "Coach Samuels had some solid discussion with me and I could see myself playing for him and Leipold."

He liked the atmosphere.

"It was great," Glasco said. "The fans, the game and the win was huge."

------------

Lennie "Trey" Brown made the trip from California. The corner holds an offer from KU and has been following the team. He said it was a good experience to see them in person continue the winning streak.

"The game was great, the third week in a row they beat a ranked opponent," Brown said. "Watching them grow this season was great and even better to see in person."

I asked him about being in Arrowhead Stadium.

"I loved it especially being in KC the stadium was bigger and louder," Brown said.
 
  • Like
Reactions: kmohawk, nycjayhawk10019, KUalum1980 and 17 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K

LONG - Spent the Weekend in Gainesville for UF/LSU - Instant Reaction

Replies
21
Views
928
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
kmohawk
K
JK

News and Notes Updates from Lance Leipold - CU post game

Replies
10
Views
685
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
jolebo
jolebo
JK

News and Notes Updates from Lance Leipold Hawk Talk - BYU week

Replies
0
Views
358
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
JK

Football Thoughts Thoughts from the Colorado game, coordinators grade high, and Coach Prime's thoughts

Replies
30
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
ser44
S
JK

News and Notes Updates from Lance Leipold - ISU post-game

Replies
0
Views
292
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back