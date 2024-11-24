JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 91,336
-
- 236,121
-
- 0
I have reached out to some recruits throughout the afternoon to get their take on being at the game and the atmosphere.
Jackson Cook, who committed over the summer, said it was good to be back and around a lot of the recruits in his class.
"Man it was amazing being back home from the coaching staff all the way to the game I really enjoyed seeing my future teammates and I can’t wait to get back home to get to work in January," Cook said.
Cook will play his first year with KU in the new stadium, but came away impressed with Arrowhead.
"It was insane played a big part in the game," he said.
------------
Corbin Glasco, a wide receiver from John Guyer in Texas said it gave him a chance to watch the offense up close. He also talked with Terry Samuel before the game.
"The coaches, the offensive scheme and the new field stood out to me," he said. "Coach Samuels had some solid discussion with me and I could see myself playing for him and Leipold."
He liked the atmosphere.
"It was great," Glasco said. "The fans, the game and the win was huge."
------------
Lennie "Trey" Brown made the trip from California. The corner holds an offer from KU and has been following the team. He said it was a good experience to see them in person continue the winning streak.
"The game was great, the third week in a row they beat a ranked opponent," Brown said. "Watching them grow this season was great and even better to see in person."
I asked him about being in Arrowhead Stadium.
"I loved it especially being in KC the stadium was bigger and louder," Brown said.
Jackson Cook, who committed over the summer, said it was good to be back and around a lot of the recruits in his class.
"Man it was amazing being back home from the coaching staff all the way to the game I really enjoyed seeing my future teammates and I can’t wait to get back home to get to work in January," Cook said.
Cook will play his first year with KU in the new stadium, but came away impressed with Arrowhead.
"It was insane played a big part in the game," he said.
------------
Corbin Glasco, a wide receiver from John Guyer in Texas said it gave him a chance to watch the offense up close. He also talked with Terry Samuel before the game.
"The coaches, the offensive scheme and the new field stood out to me," he said. "Coach Samuels had some solid discussion with me and I could see myself playing for him and Leipold."
He liked the atmosphere.
"It was great," Glasco said. "The fans, the game and the win was huge."
------------
Lennie "Trey" Brown made the trip from California. The corner holds an offer from KU and has been following the team. He said it was a good experience to see them in person continue the winning streak.
"The game was great, the third week in a row they beat a ranked opponent," Brown said. "Watching them grow this season was great and even better to see in person."
I asked him about being in Arrowhead Stadium.
"I loved it especially being in KC the stadium was bigger and louder," Brown said.