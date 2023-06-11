ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Quick update on DK Kabongo after visit

David Kabongo has taken a few visits to Kansas and this time he got a chance to spend more time around the players.

"Some of the things that stood out were the interactions with players which was something I looked forward to," he said.

It also gave him time around the coaches and one thing he heard about was the NIL opportunities at Kansas.

"Being around the coaches and learning more of the program meant a lot," he said. "Learning about the different NIL opportunities and things for me so that was great."

He said he wants to go back home and think about his recruiting.

I asked him when he might make a decision.

"Pretty soon, I will say that," he said.

 
