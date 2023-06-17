JK
Almost four weeks ago I put in a put in a forecast for four-star safety Damani Maxson. After the visit I am sticking to my prediction.
Rodney Bimage and Maxson play on the same 7-on-7 team and hung out on the visit together. Bimage had a good time, but did say he might take some other trips. I want to wait a couple days and see how it gos once the processes how things went.
As I reported earlier Elias Williams is going to finish out his trips. He is at Indiana and will still trip to Missouri. One source told me they said a team to watch is in-state UCF.
David Abajian is headed home and I communicated with him. Still waiting on details but I can confirm no decision has been made. He has some options so I guess he will go back and talk with his family.
Staying with the defensive ends Charles Anderson will take more visits. It is hard to read who the leader is but he did not commit and that was expected.
It could be a two-team race for Xavier Porter and the team most expect to be in it is Penn State. But I think it will come down to KU and Louisville and this could go either way.
I don't expect anything to happen quick with Nick Marsh. I am hearing he and his family had a great visit. He is expected to take his visit to Michigan State. From what I can pick up on, KU helped themselves with Marsh but he still has a lot of options.
Kene Anene and Carson Bruhn are still on the visit since they started late.
On some of these recruits from the weekend we will have to be more patient than last weekend. Things just aren't happening as fast. But last weekend was different as several players canceled their trips and committed. That won't happen all the time. A lot of the recruits from this weekend want to take visits and think things over.
