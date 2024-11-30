The Jayhawks season comes to an end with a 5-7 record. After a slow start they showed promise with three straight wins over ranked opponents.



But the winless record continues in Waco.



Here are some quick takeaways after thew game.







#1: Did the team leave everything on the field in the last four games?



I said this on the podcast and one thing that was a concern is they got up for four games in a row and played with high emotion. Even the loss to Kansas State the team was ready to play followed by the wins over Iowa State, BYU and Colorado.



I don’t know if I can say they came out flat. But after falling behind I felt like some energy was gone. Once Baylor took control it just felt like the winds were out of the sails.







#2: Unfortunately, the turnovers came back at the wrong time



KU is going to put up 500 yards offense and should have more points on the board. But there is no way you are beating Baylor turning it over three times.



Baylor is scoring on everybody, and you can’t have empty possessions. They missed a field goal, turned it over three times and Baylor stuffed Neal on fourth down. That’s five possessions with nothing. That won’t beat Baylor.







#3: The defense had no answer for Baylor’s defense







They held BYU down and limited Colorado because the offense owned the time of possession. But in Waco on Saturday, it was a bad performance by the defense.



Baylor pushed them around in the pass and run game. It was a poor tackling effort on many levels and KU defenders had their hands on their hips in the early part of the fourth quarter.



Baylor cracked the 600-yard mark in the final series with 603 yards total offense.







#4: Last game for 30 seniors



It wasn’t the ending everyone was looking for a group that build the program for Lance Leipold. Many were in the program when he arrived and helped change the culture.



It was a pleasure to be part of players like Devin Neal’s recruiting and KU career.



No matter what you feel after the loss these guys helped change the culture.







#5: Time to start thinking about the future



Now things will get interesting. At least for fans who follow the program. There could be some decision from Leipold on coaches and players will make decisions for their future.



The transfer portal opens in less than two weeks. The staff has a board and knows the positions they are going after. Then you have to wait and see who could enter from KU.



On the coaching side, Leipold will have some decisions to make. He will not sit by and watch the status quo happen in my opinion but I don’t know that for sure.