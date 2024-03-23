I am starting to really like the make-up of the secondary.



I think there is going to be some quality and depth to go around. I have been concerned about finding people to spell time for Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson but I think that will be okay. The player I think can step up and get some playing time is Jameel Croft. I like his frame and he is fluid. I know the staff was high on him last year and I expect him to make more strides.



Mello and Cobee will have to among the best corner tandem in the league. I haven't studied every roster but I would bet money no team has guys like them.



I didn't see Todd do a lot but it would be nice to have either Brian Dilworth or Damarius McGhee make a move on the depth chart. McGhee is still limited and looking at him he needs to add some weight.



I love the depth at safety. The guy who looks good to me is Marvin Grant. He looks like he leaned down a little but still has good size. I keep wondering if he could be someone to move to that nickel or even play a small LB if other safeties step up.



The main group is set with Burroughs and Grant. From there I think you will have a good competition with Devin and Jalon Dye and Mason Ellis. I also expect Taylor Davis to be in that mix. The guy who always catches eye physically is Akili Hubbard. When you watch the safety group he stands out in the eyeball test but I rarely hear his name. The other player who I think has to step up is Kaleb Purdy. He is another player I just don't hear much about.



On defense the secondary is the least of my worries. Today I followed DK McDonald and he was a big pick-up because he just moves in without a beat on the coaching side. That was a big hire to replace Peterson.