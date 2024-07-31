ADVERTISEMENT

Football Thoughts Practice Observations: July 31st

With the forecast calling for hot temps they moved the practice indoors this morning.

Maybe it's just me I thought guys were a little louder and moved around better yesterday. But that could be because it was indoors and was practice two. The first practice always has some energy.

I watched the safeties for a while and there is some depth but they need to settle on a 2-3 deep.

I said this in my preview, a lot will depend on what they do with Marvin Grant and where he plays. One players who moves well is Mason Ellis. He turns quick and has good straight line speed.

I get the feel a lot of people think the Dye brothers would run second team behind Burroughs and Grant. But I think Ellis can challenge for time. He looks bigger and has the athleticism. Plus he's been in the system.

The player I liked moving around was Damani Maxson. He's got some length and moves well.

The player who need to step up is Kaleb Purdy. With some of the younger guys like Maxson and Davis it's time he makes a move or it will start getting tough.

We got to watch four periods which was one shorter than yesterday so I wanted to focus on one position group.

I did speak to someone how practice went yesterday and asked if anyone looked good. The response I got was classic.... "yeah, everyone looked good. Because they are in shorts and not hitting. Nobody will look good until the pads go on."
 
