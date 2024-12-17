I'm going to start at corner because I believe everything is in a holding pattern. I feel good they could have landed DJ Graham from Utah State. But there is a part of me that wonders if they wanted to see Jordan Young from Cincinnati before first. Young visited the day Graham left.



Young left KU without committing and is currently on a visit to Arkansas. I don't know if he will take other visits or not. They are now in a holding pattern to see how the visits play out. Right now, I don't see any other solid candidates on the board. So, we will see how that plays out.



Everett Roussaw completed his visit to KU and now will see Memphis next. Roussaw is a key target at linebacker after transferring from UAB where he had 125 tackles and 10 TFL the last two seasons. He liked everything on the visit down to the food.



"KU was a great environment and love the support from the town," Roussaw said. " The facilities are off the chart. I love how coach really pours into making sure KU has the best resources possible. Also had some great food there."



Roussaw said he doesn't know when he would decide after his visit to Memphis.



Two players to cross off the board are CB Zelmar Vedder and LB Antarron Turner. Both players indicated KU was going in a different direction.



Also I am hearing Dayon Hayes DL from Colorado is no longer an option. I don't know if this was a two-way decision or how it ended up here, and it doesn't matter. Hayes is not in the picture.



The word on the street is Missouri will be tough to beat out for Langden Kitchen. He is currently on his official visit to Missouri and some believe the Tigers are the leader since he grew up 45 minutes from Columbia. I was also told several of his family members are Missouri fans.



There are several receivers still on the board with:

Dean Patterson- FIU

Levi Wentz- Albany

Bryson Canty- Columbia

Jeff Caldwell- Lindenwood



I talked with Wentz last night and he seemed pretty excited about the visit. He has received a lot of G5 interest. Caldwell doesn't visit until this weekend.



There is word Tyler Mercer could visit Mississippi State and that would make sense. The OL coach at Mississippi State is Jon Cooper who recruited him to North Texas. Will have to wait and see how that plays out.



There is a waiting game on Bowling Green LB Joseph Sipp. He left his official visit without signing but talks are ongoing.