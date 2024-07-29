ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Now that Darius Acuff is off the board, what’s next?

Well, I can tell you, from what I’ve been told, the staff wasn’t at all surprised or shocked when Darius Acuff committed to Arkansas. In fact, like most , people, the staff expected it.

Also, from what I’ve gathered, it sounds like Acuff is going to drop in the next round of rankings. It sounds like he hasn’t been at his best and didn’t have the Peach Jam most expected.

I think most Kansas fans know that Darryn Peterson is and has been the top target for a period of time.

Peterson and his dad absolutely love Kansas and Coach Self. The staff has sold him on the idea of not being just a shooter/scorer, but a guard that can play with the ball in his hands or off the ball. A dynamic guard that can do a lot of everything.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – – I love where Kansas stands with Peterson. He would be an amazing addition.

 
