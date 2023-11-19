No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade: News and notes

No. 1 Kansas (3-0) will face Chaminade (1-2) in the opening round of the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Central on ESPNU. The contest was moved from the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, to the Stan Sherrif Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa due to the wildfire damage suffered on the island of Maui last summer.



TIPOFF



Kansas is participating in its eighth Allstate Maui Invitational and has a combined record of 18-6 in the event. The Jayhawks are 3-0 in campus round games and hold a 15-6 record in Maui.



Kansas has won three Maui Invitationals in 1996, 2015, and 2019, including its last two appearances in the event.



Kansas is facing Chaminade for the fifth time, with all four previous meetings coming in the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks are 4-0 versus the Silverswords.



Kansas is 3-0 for the 11th time in the Bill Self era after its 89-84 win against No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago, Nov. 14. KU has now won seven of its last eight games in the Champions Classic.



Chaminade is the host school for the Maui Invitational. The Silverswords are 1-2 after their 90-86 overtime loss to Haiwaii Hilo on Nov. 14 in the PacWest league opener for both schools.



Through three games, Kansas leads the Big 12 and ranks second nationally in field goal percentage at 57.7% and in assists per game at 27.0.



Individually, Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 in points per game (22.0, 22nd nationally); and rebounds per game (12.3, 8th nationally), while Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the conference in assists per game (8.0, 6th

nationally) and KJ Adams Jr. leads the league in field goal percentage (77.8%, 8th nationally).



KU won its mind-boggling 51st-straight home opener, 99-56 against North Carolina Central on Nov. 6. The streak began in 1973-74 under coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener.



KU is 21-0 in home openers under Bill Self.



Kansas posted a 28-8 overall record in 2022-23 and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-5 league mark.



Kansas was No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll for the fourth time in poll history, with all coming four in the Bill Self era - 2004-05, 2009-10, 2018-19 and 2023-24.



KU has been ranked in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 40 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 40 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.



UP NEXT



Kansas will face either Marquette or UCLA on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the second round of the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. Should Kansas win, the game from the Stan Sheriff Center will be televised on ESPN and would start at 9:30 p.m. Central. Should Kansas lose, it would play on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. Central.