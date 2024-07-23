MASS STREET ADVANCES TO THE 3RD ROUND OF TBT

Well, it was another exciting ending, as Mass Street rolled past Florida TNT, 76-59 in the second round of TBT. With 4:00 left in the 4th quarter, Mass Street led Florida TNT, 67-59. With the Elam ending in place beginning at the four-minute mark of the game, Florida TNT didn’t score a single point down the stretch.



In advancing to the Sweet 16, Mass Street was led by LaGerald Vick (19), Dedric Lawson (13), Billy Preston (13), Frank Mason (9), Sam Cunliffe (8), Jamari Traylor (8), Kevin Young (5), and Travis Washington (1).



LaGerald Vick, wearing Puma shoes, gets a 1,000 bonus for hitting the game-winner. Last game it was Dedric Lawson. Mass Street ended the game on a 9-0 run, with Vick, Cunliffe, and Vick hitting the game-winner, leading the way to eliminate Florida TNT from TBT.



For the game, Vick was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-11 from behind the arc. In 24 minutes of action, Vick also pulled down three rebounds and committed just one turnover. Vick, without question, is playing with so much confidence right now and, more than anything else, is having a blast playing with Mass Street.



I’m not sure if any of you have noticed, but Vick embraces the big moments and, when the shots are falling, the smile never leaves his face. If Mass Street is going to make a deep run in TBT, Vick will have to be at his best.



Dedric Lawson and Billy Preston scored 13 points each for Mass Street and pulled down a combined 17 rebounds. Lawson, in 20 minutes, was 4-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out five assists in the win.



Preston, in 27 minutes, hit 5-of-12 field goals, 2-of-6 shots from behind the arc, and was 1-of-1 from the free-throw line. Preston also pulled down six rebounds and was credited with two steals.



Preston, when all is said and done, could very well emerge as one of the very best players in TBT. Much of that depends on how he performs moving forward and if Mass Street can continue to advance. However, there’s no doubt that Preston is insanely gifted and a damn fine baller.



Mason obviously wasn’t as impactful on the offensive end as he was against Ram Up, but he still played a major role in the win. In 34 minutes of action, Mason scored nine points and dished out seven assists. Offensively, he was just 3-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from behind the arc, and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.



However, Mason did hit a couple of big shots and did an outstanding job of getting his teammates involved on the offensive end of the court.



Sam Cunliffe and Jamari Traylor combined for 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals in the win over Florida TNT. Cunliffe, who tallied eight points and pulled down four rebounds, was 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc, while Traylor, in just 14 minutes, was 4-of-4 from the field.