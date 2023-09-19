ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Liam McNeeley and Jalil Bethea

Liam McNeeley has decided not to visit Texas and will decide between Kansas and Indiana. I’ve made some calls this morning and everything I’ve heard leads to Indiana. The entire Indiana staff recently visited McNeeley and that’s when he decided to cancel his visit to Texas. I’m still making calls.

As far as Jalil Bethea goes, I think the writing is on the wall here. At one point, it looked like Kansas was set to meet with Bethea last week, but that visit never took place. Everything I’ve heard leads to Miami.

Moving forward, I think two big names to focus on are Cooper Flagg and Emmanuel Stephen. Flagg, obviously, is the top-priority and Stephen is the second big man the staff really wants to sign.
 
